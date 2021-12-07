Police detain one suspect and search for another after teen is fatally shot in Boyle Heights

A teenager was killed in a shooting in Boyle Heights on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers patrolling about 3:30 p.m. near East 1st and Savannah streets heard shots fired and found the victim at the intersection, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The victim, described as a teenage boy, was conscious but barely breathing, Lopez said. An ambulance arrived, but the teen had succumbed to his injuries.

Officers detained one suspect and set up a perimeter as they continued to search for a second suspect, he said.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.