Police detain one suspect and search for another after teen is fatally shot in Boyle Heights

A map of Boyle Heights east of L.A., showing where a teenage boy was killed in a shooting
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A teenager was killed in a shooting in Boyle Heights on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers patrolling about 3:30 p.m. near East 1st and Savannah streets heard shots fired and found the victim at the intersection, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The victim, described as a teenage boy, was conscious but barely breathing, Lopez said. An ambulance arrived, but the teen had succumbed to his injuries.

Officers detained one suspect and set up a perimeter as they continued to search for a second suspect, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

