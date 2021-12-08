Advertisement
Share
California

Father and son arrested on suspicion of starting California’s Caldor fire

A firefighter sprays a hose near a fire
A firefighter works a control burn to head off a spot fire Aug. 28 on a ridge near Strawberry, Calif., as crews sought to head off the Caldor fire’s march toward South Lake Tahoe.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Authorities in Northern California announced the arrest of a father and son in connection with the Caldor fire, which burned for 67 days and threatened the community of South Lake Tahoe as it grew to become the 15th-largest wildfire in recorded California history.

David Scott Smith, 66, and his son, Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested on Ramey warrants, which are issued before criminal charges are filed, according to the El Dorado County district attorney’s office.

Both men are accused of “reckless arson,” prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Formal criminal charges are pending.

The Caldor fire started Aug. 14 and was contained Oct. 21, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Flames consumed 221,835 acres, destroyed 1,003 structures and damaged 81 more.

Five people were injured, according to Cal Fire.

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California on August 30, 2021. - At least 650 structures have burned and thousands more are threatened as the Caldor fire moves into the resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate Monday as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke. The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 270 square miles (700 square kilometers), razing hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

California

‘Unprecedented’ Caldor, Dixie fires are the first to burn from one side of the Sierra to the other

The Caldor fire has also changed the view of fire risk in Lake Tahoe.

Together with the Dixie fire, the Caldor blaze marked what officials called an “unprecedented” fire season that saw both conflagrations become the first to burn from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

By late August, the fire entered the Lake Tahoe Basin and moved steadily toward South Lake Tahoe and the Nevada border, prompting a slew of evacuations as firefighters worked to herd the flames away from the community.

But as the flaming front moved toward South Lake Tahoe, favorable weather conditions helped firefighters keep the blaze at bay. Evacuation orders in the community were eventually lifted.

Lake Tahoe, CA. September 1, 2021: Mist from from snowmakers sprays water next to a chairlift as the Caldor fire approaches near the ski resort of Kirkwood Wednesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

How Lake Tahoe was spared devastation from the Caldor fire

Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement