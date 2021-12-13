Man fatally struck by Metro Red Line train on Sunday is identified

The man struck and killed by a Metro Red Line train in Hollywood on Sunday was identified as 26-year-old William Boerger, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Boerger was struck by the train shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Hollywood and Vine station, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Passengers and a train operator were on the train when it struck Boerger.

His body remained under the train until those passengers and the operator were allowed to exit the train, so that emergency officials could “assist the coroner’s staff with the discreet and dignified removal of the decedent,” according to the Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident comes less than a week after a woman was hit by a Metro Red Line train at the same station in Hollywood. That woman, who was not identified by emergency officials, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and placed on a psychiatric hold, according to the LAPD.