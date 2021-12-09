Advertisement
California

One person critically injured after jumping through Metro train window

A commuter waits at Pershing Square station as a Metro Red Line train arrives on Nov. 16.
A commuter waits at Pershing Square station in November as a Metro Red Line train arrives. A person jumped through a train window from the platform at the Hollywood and Vine Metro station on Wednesday, authorities said.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A person is in critical condition after jumping through a window onto a Metro Red Line train, injuring another person inside, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The person jumped through the train window from the platform at the Hollywood and Vine Metro station shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

After leaping, the person — who has not been identified — landed inside the train, according to emergency officials. Another person on the train, who also was not identified, suffered minor injuries.

Both people were taken by paramedics to a hospital. Emergency officials did not provide additional details.

Train services were delayed, Metro announced Wednesday evening, “due to a train-person incident.”

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

