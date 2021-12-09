One person critically injured after jumping through Metro train window

A person is in critical condition after jumping through a window onto a Metro Red Line train, injuring another person inside, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The person jumped through the train window from the platform at the Hollywood and Vine Metro station shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

After leaping, the person — who has not been identified — landed inside the train, according to emergency officials. Another person on the train, who also was not identified, suffered minor injuries.

Both people were taken by paramedics to a hospital. Emergency officials did not provide additional details.

Advertisement

Train services were delayed, Metro announced Wednesday evening, “due to a train-person incident.”