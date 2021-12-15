Companies charged with negligence in Orange County oil spill

Three companies face federal charges for their roles in causing the October oil spill off the coast of Orange County, authorities said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury accused Amplify Energy Corp. and two subsidiary firms, Beta Operating Co. and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co., of illegally discharging oil from a pipeline they operated off Huntington Beach. The pipeline takes oil from an offshore platform onto shore.

The indictment alleges six instances in which the firms were negligent in the spill. They face a misdemeanor count of negligent discharge of oil.

During a period of more than 12 hours, federal prosecutors alleged, the companies repeatedly failed to properly respond to alarm warnings from an automated leak detection system. As a result of the allegedly negligent conduct, what is estimated to be about 25,000 gallons of crude oil were discharged from a crack in the 16-inch pipeline at a point about 4.7 miles west of Huntington Beach, according to Wednesday’s indictment.

The indictment alleges that the operators got their first warning from the automated leak detection system at 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 1 and seven more until the final alarm at 5:28 a.m. the following day.

The operators allegedly shut down and then restarted the pipeline five times after the first five alarms were triggered, resulting in oil flowing through the damaged pipeline for a cumulative period of more than three hours.

After the sixth and seventh alarms, prosecutors alleged, the pipeline was pumping oil for three additional hours late Oct. 1 into the early morning hours of Oct. 2 while a manual leak test was performed.

And despite the eighth alarm, the companies operated the pipeline for nearly one hour in the predawn hours of Oct. 2 after a boat they contacted had failed to see discharged oil in the middle of the night, prosecutors alleged.

Though no individuals are named in the indictment, for a corporate defendant, the charge of negligently discharging oil carries a statutory maximum penalty of five years of probation as well as fines that potentially could total millions of dollars. It would also make the company liable for damages in civil litigation.

The firm also employed “crewmembers who had not been sufficiently trained on the automated leak detection system,” federal prosecutors alleged.

Amplify could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities are also investigating whether an anchor from a ship might have caused the pipe to rupture.