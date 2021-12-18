Stabbing at Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at Exposition Park

One person was stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park on Saturday night, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to a call about a stabbing around 8:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Hoover Street, said Margaret Stewart, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, she said.

The individual was not identified. But a person with direct knowledge of the incident told The Times that hip-hop artist Drakeo the Ruler was attacked by a group of people at the music festival and seriously injured.

The rapper was scheduled to appear at the music festival, which included a stacked lineup of popular rappers including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent.

Advertisement

The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was “pretty badly hurt,” though it wasn’t clear exactly how he was injured, according to the source, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter candidly.

The music festival was running behind schedule. Snoop Dogg was scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m., but a DJ on the main stage had been playing for about 45 minutes.

At about 9:20, the backstage entrance appeared to be blocked to anyone but police officers. Some people with artist wristbands were turned away. At least 20 officers gathered behind the main stage where yellow police tape was put up.

By 9:30 p.m., there had been no live announcement from the festival organizers.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the identity of the victim.

The 28-year-old Caldwell, an L.A. native, has released 10 mixtapes and put out his first studio album earlier this year. He recorded the mixtape “Thank You For Using GTL,” a reference to prison communications company Global Tel Link, with verses recorded over a phone while he was being held at Men’s Central Jail awaiting trial in connection with the 2016 murder of a 24-year-old man.

Caldwell was acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in relation to the 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old man, but Los Angeles County prosecutors sought to retry him on conspiracy charges in the same slaying. The second case was ultimately resolved with a plea deal and Caldwell was released from custody late last November.

