Earthquake: Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes near Eureka in Northern California

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Monday near Eureka in Northern California.

The quake struck at 12:10 p.m. 30 miles from Fortuna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center said in a tweet that no tsunami was expected from the quake. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, although images on social media showed shattered windows at a building in downtown Ferndale.

California’s North Coast is a seismically active area that gets significant quakes like the one that hit Monday.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.0 and 7.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.8 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.