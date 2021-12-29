Photos: Blast of cold weather hits Southern California

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles played host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve.
Los Angeles County could see as much as 3 inches of rain along the coasts and valleys and up to 5 inches in the mountains, while areas farther south — including parts of Orange and San Bernardino counties — could get as much as 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.