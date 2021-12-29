Photos: Blast of cold weather hits Southern California

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles played host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve.

Los Angeles County could see as much as 3 inches of rain along the coasts and valleys and up to 5 inches in the mountains, while areas farther south — including parts of Orange and San Bernardino counties — could get as much as 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Mitch Vincent keeps watch on a rising stream of water that threatens his elderly parents’ home in Silverado Canyon on Wednesday. Visiting his relatives for the holidays, Vincent, along with his wife, built temporary barriers behind a retaining wall to divert floodwaters from the home. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A pedestrian walks with an umbrella on a rainy Wednesday in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Eastman, 15, of Forest Falls sleds off a jump he built at the end of his driveway after a winter storm blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains on Monday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maria Fernandez of Arcata takes in a view of the L.A. skyline, obscured by mist, from Vista Hermosa Natural Park while it rains Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Gerry Baltierra directs a radio-controlled car through a puddle Tuesday at Encanto Park in Duarte. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Karyn Williams of Santa Monica takes her two dogs Kristoff and Maggie on an oceanside walk at Will Rogers State Beach on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Ying Ten finishes a day of fishing Tuesday as the sun sets with Santa Fe Dam aglow. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

