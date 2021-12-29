A soggy ending to 2021: More rain, snow bring storm warnings to Southern California

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles will play host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve.

The storm will keep temperatures below average while dropping rain and snow across the Southland. It is slated to arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon and remain steady through Thursday, with light showers possible Friday morning, said Mark Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“There’s no question that L.A. will get some rain, and it could get quite a bit of rain,” he said.

Los Angeles County could see as much as 3 inches of rain along the coasts and valleys, and up to 5 inches in the mountains, while areas farther south — including parts of Orange and San Bernardino counties — could get as much as 7 inches.

⚠️ WINTER STORM WARNING ⚠️ now in effect for the mountains from 1 AM Wed - 4 AM Fri. Several FEET of snow will be possible above 6000 FT. This snow will be heavy and wet, so please use extra caution across these areas. Travel will be very difficult to impossible.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/qp8h7gTGuG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 28, 2021

Ahead of the potential deluge, flood watches have been issued across much of the region, including portions of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. Flood watches have not been issued in L.A. County, but officials said they are keeping a close eye on the storm.

Wet weather will also threaten areas near wildfire burn scars, which are subject to debris flows and flash floods because burned soil is less absorbent. Officials in Orange County have issued a voluntary evacuation warning for residents of Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons near the Bond fire burn area.

Light snow is expected to fall over the Grapevine, where heavy wind gusts of up to 60 mph are also in the forecast. Stronger snowfall is expected in the mountain areas, with up to 2 feet of powder possible at 5,000 feet and even more at higher elevations.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the cities of Big Bear and Wrightwood, where visibility will be minimal, tree branches could fall and travel will be difficult — if not impossible — officials said.

“A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring,” officials said. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

At least eight temperature records were set in Southern California on Tuesday as the chilly system kept daily highs in Anaheim, Chula Vista, Alpine and other areas several degrees below normal. Even downtown L.A. won’t reach 60 degrees until Friday.

“New Year’s morning will have a pretty chilly start,” Jackson said. “Anybody who’s going to watch the [Rose] Parade should dress up warm.”

California Record-breaking Sierra snow buries towns, closes highways The snow comes as a much-needed surprise for the bone-dry West, where only months ago, officials put residents under a state of drought emergency.

The storm has already packed a wallop in Northern California, which reported record-breaking snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada this week. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass said it has received 210 inches of snow this month, making December the third-snowiest month since 1970.

The massive snow dump prompted multiple road closures and power outages, with thousands of residents in the Sierra still without electricity Wednesday morning, according to Pacific Gas & Electric. Officials in South Lake Tahoe activated emergency operations advising residents of limited gas and supplies and hazardous road risks, with only essential travel allowed in the area.

The California Department of Transportation warned residents of hours-long delays on westbound Highway 50, and said it was struggling to keep Interstate 80 open to essential travelers amid heavy snow.

“When the highways are full of motorists, we aren’t able to plow the roadways fast,” the agency said. “Avoid traveling today. Don’t crowd the plow.”

Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50 & I-80 open but we need YOUR HELP. Do NOT travel unless it is essential. Expecting more heavy snow.❄️When the highways are full of motorists we aren't able to plow the roadways as fast. Avoid traveling TODAY. Don't crowd the plow.👷 pic.twitter.com/3XdZlbWnWs — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

To the south, Highway 1 remained closed Wednesday from Ragged Point to the Elephant Seal Vista Point in San Luis Obispo County because of rockfalls from recent storms, Caltrans said.

In San Bernardino, State Route 18 also remained closed for storm damage repair after a road segment washed down a hillside during previous heavy rains.

Though the rain and snow have created considerable hazards across the Golden State, climatologists and residents have welcomed the precipitation after months of drought conditions.

Statewide snowpack levels on Tuesday were 159% of normal for the date, according to state data, and many depleted reservoirs also saw a boost from the recent rains. Lake Oroville on Wednesday was at 37% capacity, up from 33% the week prior.

The moisture came as a bit of a surprise after seasonal outlooks issued by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said the odds were in favor of a dry December in California.

Downtown Los Angeles has already received 5.15 inches of rain this month — more than double the normal amount of 2.14 inches, according to Jackson, the meteorologist.

The outlook for January and February is similarly dry, although there is a chance of another storm developing the first week of the year, he said.

“If you were to bet back in November on whether we would have a dry or wet December based on the information, you would have put your money down on a dry December,” Jackson said. “But we don’t always win our bets, right?”