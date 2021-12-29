San Francisco and other parts of Bay Area tighten mask rules as Omicron spikes

As COVID-19 cases surge, San Francisco and other Bay Area communities moved this week to expand mask requirements to all gyms, offices and other indoor settings that previously hadbeen exempt.

San Francisco city officials announced Wednesday that starting on Thursday, masks will once again be required for settings with stable populations of fully vaccinated people, including gyms, religious gatherings and workspaces. The city and other highly vaccinated Bay Area counties had previously been exempted from the state’s mask mandate for stable settings of vaccinated groups of 100 or fewer.

“We know that our focus in this Omicron surge must be on reducing hospitalizations and maintaining our capacity to care for San Franciscans, and these measures will help ensure this,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. “We do not want to wait until it’s too late to implement these measures to better protect our community.”

The move comes a day after the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced the city was nixing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show, tweeting that “the decision to cancel is a proactive measure that will best protect SF & essential front-line workers.”

San Francisco is one of several Bay Area communities dropping their exceptions to mask mandates. Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties and the city of Berkeley are also doing so.

“The omicron variant is very contagious, and we now know that anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can spread this variant to other people,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County deputy health officer. “We anticipate the case rate and hospitalization numbers to increase over the coming weeks.”

San Francisco’s seven-day average case rate has surpassed the peak average during the summer’s Delta surge and continues to grow.

“Cases are rising three times faster than during the summer Delta-fueled surge and further rapid increases are expected,” city officials said in a written statement Wednesday. “While the hospitals currently still have ample capacity, the rate of hospitalizations has also started to increase but so far remains low compared to last winter.”

In Contra Costa, the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen 149% over the last week and hospitalizations have grown by 31%.

San Francisco also will require expanded vaccination verification starting Feb. 1 for indoor events of 1,000 people are more. Patrons will have show they have been boosted, as well as vaccinated. Those between the ages of 5 and 11 must show vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and children 2-4 also will need a negative test result to enter.

The city’s return to mask mandates for fitness centers and other 100% vaccinated settings will be enforced until Jan. 31.

San Francisco had the first detected case of omicron in the country, announcing its presence on Dec. 1 in a vaccinated person who had recently returned from a trip to South Africa.

Two weeks later, city officials said that at least 30 probable cases of Omicron had been detected. That number rapidly grew. Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20, the variant accounted for nearly four of every five coronavirus infections.