Stolen tow truck left behind in attempted theft of ATM in San Diego
Someone tried to steal an ATM in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday by using a stolen tow truck, but the would-be thief apparently was unable to yank the machine from its base and left the truck behind, police said.
The enterprising individual backed the tow truck up to the ATM in a strip mall parking lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. but was unable to leave with the machine, San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
Video shot by OnScene.TV showed the ATM and a post partially knocked over and chains left near the truck in the parking lot.
The tow truck was found to be stolen, Lockwood said.
