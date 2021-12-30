Advertisement
Stolen tow truck left behind in attempted theft of ATM in San Diego

Someone tried to use a stolen tow truck to steal an ATM in San Diego early Thursday, police said.
By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO  — 

Someone tried to steal an ATM in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday by using a stolen tow truck, but the would-be thief apparently was unable to yank the machine from its base and left the truck behind, police said.

The enterprising individual backed the tow truck up to the ATM in a strip mall parking lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. but was unable to leave with the machine, San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Video shot by OnScene.TV showed the ATM and a post partially knocked over and chains left near the truck in the parking lot.

The tow truck was found to be stolen, Lockwood said.

