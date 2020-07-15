Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled for first time in 75 years

“Rise Up,” by the city of Burbank.   (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Benjamin Davenport holds a large rose as his family enjoys the Rose Parade on Wednesday.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A float by Kiwanis International.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A close-up of the city of Pasadena’s float entry, “Pasadena celebrates 2020.”  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A Chinese American Heritage float.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A member of a troupe of stilt walkers.  (Mark Boster / For the Times)
The opening performance for 131st Rose Parade on Wednesday morning.   (Mark Boster / For the Times)
The Cowboy Channel’s float.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
The UPS Store float, “Stories Change Our World.”   (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Amazon Studios’ “Troop Zero” float.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The Northwestern Mutual float.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Spectators follow the parade route on Colorado Boulevard after the end of the Rose Parade.   (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Bernie Sanders supporters march along the parade route.   (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Southern University and A&M College marching band performs during the parade.   (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Southern University and A&M College marching band.  (Mark Boster/For the Times)
Dancers from Costa Rica’s Banda Municipal de Zarcero.  (Mark Boster / For the Times)
The American Honda float.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Co-Grand Marshal Rita Moreno waves to the crowd on the parade route.   (Mark Boster / For The Times)
The city of Pasadena’s float entry, “Pasadena Celebrates 2020.”   (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A view down Colorado Boulevard during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The Japan Honor Green Band performs.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
The city of Burbank’s float, “Rise Up,” paid homage to those affected by California’s wildfires.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Camille Kennedy, the 102nd Rose Parade queen, waves from the Royal Court float.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The University of Wisconsin marching band.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The city of Pasadena’s entry focused on the 100th-year celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment from Moreno Valley performs.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The UPS Store entry, “Stories Change Our World,” rolls down Colorado Boulevard during the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The Pride of Pearland Marching Band, from Pearland, Texas.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Northwestern Mutual’s entry, “Spend Your Life Living.”   (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A dancer with Banda Municipal de Zarcero from Costa Rica.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber passes the Goodyear blimp during a flyover at the Rose Parade.   (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The 2020 Rose Parade gets underway in Pasadena. This year’s theme is “The Power of Hope.”  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band marches.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Honda’s float is “Our Hope for the Future.”  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Spectators take a selfie in front of a display along Orange Grove Boulevard before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
Parade marshals wait on their scooters near the start of the Rose Parade.  (Mark Boster / For The Times)
From left, Delores Jaso, Jinney Arreola and Linda Betts wait for the Rose Parade to begin.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Karina Sosa, left, and her sister Brenda Sosa with a Salvadoran flag before the start of the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Lorena Jara and nephew Noe Jara, 6 months, try to keep warm before the start of the Rose Parade.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
July 15, 2020
11:01 AM
The 132nd Tournament of Roses Parade will not take place on Jan. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic, parade officials announced Wednesday morning.

It’s the first time in 75 years that the parade has been canceled.

Parade officials initially hoped they’d be able to hold the parade safely, but after weeks of assessment, it became clear such a feat would be impossible. Instead, the Tournament of Roses is looking into options for celebrating the new year in a new way, said Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads.

The last time the parade was canceled was between 1942 and 1945 during World War II.

“Like most people, having never lived through a pandemic before ... our thoughts were that the parade was 10 months away and we would be fine,” Eads said in an interview with The Times. But as the months went on and the virus continued ravaging the state, “the reality of the pandemic set in.”

Several weeks ago, the Tournament of Roses partnered with public health officials at the USC Keck School of Medicine to conduct a report on the feasibility of hosting the parade, Eads said. The report concluded that the parade and related activities would inevitably lead to large numbers of people being in close proximity, creating a high risk for viral spread, he said.

The complications didn’t stop there.

On top of the risk, the Tournament of Roses is months behind in preparing the floats, Eads said. Volunteers — many of whom are seniors — typically start building the floats in March, but they have not been able to start because of the “safer-at-home” orders.

Dozens of high school bands scheduled to participate have not been able to practice their performances due to school closures and a handful of international marching bands wouldn’t be able to attend because of travel limits, he said.

“For 132 years, the Tournament of Roses has been able to bring the hope and joy of the new year to people around the world,” Eads said. “We’re really disappointed that we’re not going to be able to do that again this year, but the health and well-being of all our participants and guests is our top priority.”

Eads said the Tournament of Roses is looking to team up with its broadcast partners to host a televised event for worldwide viewers as well as a local, socially distanced celebration. Plans for those events will be announced in coming weeks.

The Rose Bowl football game on Jan. 1, however, is still planned, whether it is with a socially distanced audience or an empty stadium, Eads said.

Decisions regarding some other traditions, such as the crowning of the Tournament of Roses Royal Court, haven’t been made yet. A spokeswoman said “in the next few weeks, we’ll make an announcement about the Royal Court and the theme and the tournament leadership.”

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

