4 deaths possibly tied to fentanyl reported in Anaheim in 3 separate overdose cases

Four people are dead from a possible string of fentanyl overdoses in three unrelated cases in Anaheim that unfolded Monday, authorities said.

Police did not find any drugs at the three locations but discovered foil and other drug paraphernalia, officials with the Anaheim Police Department said.

Authorities think the drugs were ingested in a variety of ways at three separate locations. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, coroner’s division, to confirm whether fentanyl was involved in the deaths. Those reports could take up to eight weeks, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

All three emergency calls occurred within about one hour, according to police.

“To get four deaths in the span of an hour in a city the size of Anaheim, that is an enormous increase for us,” Carringer said.

At 11:40 a.m., a woman was found dead in a motel room in the 800 block of south Beach Boulevard. Twenty minutes later, a man was found dead in the 1700 block of south State College Boulevard. Both were determined to have died from drug overdoses, authorities said.

At 12:48 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of south Anaheim Boulevard, where they found three men. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was revived with Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, a nasal treatment used to counteract a known or suspected opioid overdose. That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Carringer said.

Police did not provide the names or ages of the four people who died or of the man who was hospitalized.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While police do not have a definitive answer for all the deaths, they think some form of opioids were involved in at least one overdose, the one in which the man was revived with Narcan.

“When you have that many people overdose on opiates, it’s pretty safe to assume that there’s probably some level of fentanyl in it,” Carringer said. “Because usually people don’t miss their dosing that badly.”

Police announced the deaths Monday on social media to alert the public about the “alarming” series of events and to try to stave off additional deaths, Carringer said.

“These dealers are essentially handing a loaded gun to unsuspecting victims knowing that they will probably die, and they don’t care,” said Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer in November. He and other California prosecutor are seeking to charge with murder any drug dealers who make or sell fentanyl that leads to someone’s death. “Fentanyl is cheap, it’s easy to get and it’s killing people who had no idea they were taking it,” Spitzer said.