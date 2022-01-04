Advertisement
California

Nearly million-acre Dixie fire started by PG&E power line, investigation finds

A firefighter looks out at smoke rising from a wooded ridge.
A firefighter is dwarfed by a plume of the Dixie fire near Janesville, Calif., in August.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
State investigators have determined that a Pacific Gas & Electric power line was responsible for sparking last year’s massive Dixie fire, which torched more than 960,000 acres in five Northern California counties as it burned clear across the Sierra Nevada.

According to a statement by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, investigators found that the fire “was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas & Electric located west of Cresta Dam.”

The department’s investigative report was forwarded to the Butte County district attorney’s office, according to Tuesday’s statement.

Cal Fire officials referred all questions regarding the report to prosecutors. The district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

PG&E representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire, which started July 13, burned 963,309 acres, destroyed 1,329 structures and damaged 95 additional structures before it was contained Oct. 25, Cal Fire said. It is the second-largest fire on record in California.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

