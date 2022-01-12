‘Suspicious’ fire in San Diego scorches home of former legislator Lorena Gonzalez

Authorities are investigating a “suspicious” fire that scorched the City Heights home of former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher early Wednesday.

The couple and their children got out safely after waking up to smoke alarms about 4 a.m. and finding the front door of their home “engulfed in flames,” Fletcher said in a statement.

He said they got out of the house through another door.

“Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters,” he said in a statement that Gonzalez also shared on Twitter.

Fletcher said police and fire crews arrived quickly, and he is grateful for their efforts.

“It is going to be fine — we are good, we are healthy, everyone is safe and the rest of it doesn’t really matter,” Fletcher told Fox 5 San Diego.

“We’re grateful for that and grateful the firefighters were here, like immediately,” he said. “We had police officers, again, literally as we were going out one door, they were kicking in another one. And we really appreciate and value them.”

San Diego police Sgt. Rick Pechin said investigators think the fire was suspicious but would not say how or where the blaze started. He said the Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating.

The fire was contained to the front of the home. It caused about $30,000 in damage to the house and an additional $6,000 in damage to a vehicle parked in front, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said.

Fletcher on Tuesday was elected by fellow board supervisors to a second term as chair of the Board of Supervisors. He has risen to increasing political prominence over the last several years as a primary proponent of San Diego County’s COVID-19 policies — a stance for which he has received consistent criticism. In many ways, he’s been the face of the region’s pandemic response alongside Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.

Gonzalez resigned last week after eight years in the Assembly — leaving her powerful position as the chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee. She stepped down to lead the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, one of the state’s most influential labor organizations.

In the Assembly, Gonzalez faced pushback for her bold stances on workers rights. She may be best known for AB 5, a 2019 law that revamped the state’s independent contractor rules and faced fierce criticism.

Union-Tribune staff writers David Hernandez, Karen Kucher and Lyndsay Winkley contributed to this report.