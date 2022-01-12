Advertisement
California

Three dead of suspected overdoses in Woodland Hills apartment

A map of the west San Fernando Valley showing where three men were found dead in an apartment in Woodland Hills
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men whose bodies were found in a Woodland Hills apartment Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded around 7:45 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 22100 block of Victory Boulevard and found the men, who were in their 20s, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Officers were called to the complex.

LAPD homicide detectives will handle the investigation, Lopez said.

Exact causes of death were not available Wednesday night, but the spokesman said investigators were treating the case as a possible drug overdose situation.

