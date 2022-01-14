Woman found shot to death in Compton street

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman who was found dead in a Compton street Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a report of a person down in the 1400 block of West 155th Street, Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

The deputies found a 34-year-old Latino woman lying in the street, shot once in the upper torso. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives believe that the woman was riding a dirt bike when she was shot near the corner of 154th Street and Nestor Avenue, Calderaro said. She continued forward on the dirt bike after being shot, then collapsed in the area where deputies found her.

Calderaro said the woman, who wasn’t identified, did not live in the neighborhood, a section of Compton near Laurel Street Elementary School and Compton/Woodley Airport.

“We don’t know if she was targeted or if she was caught in the middle of something,” the lieutenant said.

Detectives had no suspect descriptions as of Friday evening.