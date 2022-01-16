Three dead after Pasadena vehicle crash

Three people were killed in a vehicle crash in Pasadena on Sunday night, according to officials.

Passersby who reported the crash said a car “fell off the freeway,” CHP Officer Patrick Kimball reported — probably referring to the 210 Freeway, which is close to the crash site at the intersection of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard. The smashup occurred about 8:30 p.m.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and a third person died at Huntington Memorial Hospital, Kimball said.

Further details were unavailable Sunday night.

