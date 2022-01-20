Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD offers cash rewards for information in three Jefferson Park hit-and-run crashes

An image from surveillance camera video shows a maroon SUV driving on the street
Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information on this maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 on Jefferson Boulevard near 11th Avenue.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles police are offering a total of $100,000 in rewards for information on three hit-and-run crashes this month in the Jefferson Park area that left two people injured and a third dead.

The first crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5 on 30th Street near 4th Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A midsize, silver SUV lost control while trying to turn right onto southbound 4th Avenue, police said. The SUV jumped the curb and hit 46-year-old Nallely Oregel, who was walking her dog on the sidewalk.

Oregel was injured and taken to a hospital, police said. The driver continued southbound on 4th Avenue without stopping.

Advertisement

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest and prosecution, police said.

Los Angeles, CA., December 3, 2019: Traffic safety advocates hold a "die-in" on the steps of L.A. City Hall on Tuesday December, 3, 2019. to protest the city's lack of progress on Vision Zero, a program created by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2015 that aims to eliminate traffic deaths on city streets by 2025.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Hundreds died in L.A. traffic crashes in 2021. Is Vision Zero a failure?

Traffic deaths climbed again in Los Angeles in 2021, raising doubts about Mayor Eric Garcetti’s program to end such fatalities by 2025.

The second crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 7 on Western Avenue near 29th Street, police said.

Giovanny Castro, 25, was riding a scooter on Western when a silver or gray sedan hit him and continued south without stopping, police said.

Paramedics took Castro to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. Authorities are also offering a $25,000 reward for information in this crash.

The third crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, police said. Luis Martinez, 47, was walking eastbound, against traffic, on Jefferson Boulevard near 11th Avenue when a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.

An image from surveillance camera video shows a man walking in the road next to parked cars
Luis Martinez, 47, is seen in a still image from CCTV footage before the hit-and-run crash that would leave him dead.
(Los Angeles Police Department)

The driver continued westbound on Jefferson without stopping, police said. Paramedics brought Martinez to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.

There is a $50,000 reward for information in that case, police said.

Anyone with information on any of the three crashes is asked to call Det. Ryan Moreno or Det. Mike Flannery with LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.

Those calling after hours or on weekends can reach the South Traffic watch commander at (323) 421-2577 or call the LAPD’s 24-hour line at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement