Student arrested in stabbing of fellow pupil at Westlake high school

Miguel Contreras Learning Complex
June 2021 view of the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex.
(Google Street View)
By Jonah Valdez
Howard Blume
A high schooler was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another student at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex on Wednesday, according to police.

The victim, a 17-year-old senior, was stabbed in the thigh and shoulder about 12:45 p.m. at the Westlake school, said Sgt. Rudy Perez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles School Police Department.

He was transported to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where he was stable.

The stabbing took place on the school’s third floor in a hallway outside of a classroom, Perez said.

“There was possibly an altercation a few days ago between these two people,” Perez said. “It seems like it’s an isolated incident at this moment, between two people.”

The school was locked down for several hours, with students allowed to leave campus at the normal end of the school day around 3 p.m., said Deputy Chief Glenn Besunder of the L.A. School Police Department.

A school representative said school police officers were walking around campus while students, teachers and staff remained indoors with little to no information about the incident.

Administrators have requested officers to be on campus for the remainder of the week, police said.

The Miguel Contreras complex houses four separate schools, which specialize in global studies, business and tourism, social justice, and academic leadership.

