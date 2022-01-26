Three hospitalized after car slams into Los Feliz restaurant

At least three people were hospitalized on Wednesday after a car slammed through the outdoor dining area of a Los Feliz restaurant, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Hollywood Boulevard, according Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Two people believed to be restaurant patrons, a man and woman both 27 years old, are in serious condition. The condition of the car’s 84-year-old driver, who was also injured, is unknown.

Humphrey could not confirm the name of the business where the crash occurred. Aerial footage captured by an ABC-7 helicopter appears to show the location as Hotel Covell, a popular restaurant and boutique hotel.

Advertisement

Calls to the business were not immediately answered.

The car crashed about 5 to 10 feet into the restaurant, striking and injuring the two patrons, Humphrey said.

It was not immediately clear whether the patrons were inside the building or “dining al fresco,” he said.

All occupants of the two-story building above the restaurant, as well as the downstairs retail store, have been moved outside until the building can be assessed for structural integrity, Humphrey said.

The block is also home to restaurant HomeState and coffee shop Go Get Em Tiger.