LAPD officers shoot and injure man in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles police in Boyle Heights shot and injured a man they say was armed with a handgun, the department said Friday.
About 1:20 p.m., police said, officers in plainclothes saw a man in his 20s holding a gun near Wabash and Evergreen avenues.
The man entered a nearby business, and officers attempted to arrest him as he exited, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.
Officers chased the man before shooting him. LAPD officials did not say what caused the officers to fire.
A 9-millimeter handgun and a 30-round magazine were recovered at the scene, officials said. The weapon was described as a “ghost gun,” a type of firearm often sold in kits that lacks a traceable serial number and can be assembled at home.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was stable Friday evening.
