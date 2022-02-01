Advertisement
Suspects reportedly barricaded at Newport Beach home of ex-‘Real Housewives’ star

An aerial view of people on a beach lined with homes and parking lots
Newport Beach police were responding to a barricade situation Tuesday night at a home on the Balboa Peninsula. Above, the Newport Beach coast.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Newport Beach police were responding to a barricade situation Tuesday night at an upscale residence on the Balboa Peninsula.

“Detectives are currently investigating a felony crime in the area of Balboa Blvd. E and Medina Way,” Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson, wrote in an email. “There are possible felony suspects barricaded in a dwelling in the area.”

One person had been arrested as of 8 p.m., Rangel said, adding that there was “no threat to the community,” although the situation was still ongoing.

Officers were first called to the scene around 1:50 p.m., she said.

Police first notified the public about police activity in the area around 5 p.m. via a Nixle alert.

KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that property records showed the home belongs to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and that SWAT personnel were present. Video from KCBS showed police vehicles blocking Balboa Boulevard.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

