SWAT in standoff with man who allegedly assaulted officer in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles police are on the scene at an hours-long standoff with a man who authorities allege assaulted an officer with a deadly weapon in Boyle Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers initially responded around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of Pleasant Avenue, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The assault occurred as officers were setting up a perimeter, Madison said. The spokesman said he did not have information on whether the man shot at officers or used some other kind of weapon.

After the assault, the man barricaded himself inside a building, possibly an apartment complex, Madison said.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and are continuing to try to get the man to surrender, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.