Fierce Santa Anas prompt wind warning for L.A. County mountains

Southern California is in for another blustery round of Santa Ana winds that have the potential to down trees or spur power outages.

The cold winds blowing from the north and northeast are expected to peak Wednesday night and continue gusting through the weekend, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

“When we don’t get rain in February, we often get wind,” the weather service’s Los Angeles station said in a tweet.

When we don't get rain in February, we often get wind. Gusty N-NE winds are expected late tonight & Wed, then continue at times thru Sun. This will be a cool Santa Ana, but we'll warm above normal by the weekend. Secure loose outdoor items & #BePrepared. #CAwx #LAwind #LAweather pic.twitter.com/3j2sp88ZAM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2022

Los Angeles County mountains will be particularly hard hit, with gale-force winds expected to reach 60 mph and isolated gusts up to 70 mph. A wind warning for the mountain areas is in place until noon Thursday.

Advisories are in place during the same time for valley areas, where winds will be slightly less forceful. The Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys could see gusts up to 50 mph, while winds in the San Gabriel Valley are expected to reach 35 mph.

The coastal areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are also under an advisory, and weather officials said the region between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills will be especially wind-blown. Winds are predicted between 15 and 25 mph there, with gusts up 40 mph.

Gusty winds could make driving difficult on the 101 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway, particularly for those driving high-profile vehicles, weather officials said.

Winds could also kick up dust in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, leading to air quality that’s deemed unhealthy or worse for sensitive groups, weather officials said.

A windblown dust advisory will remain in place in those areas through Thursday, and residents are cautioned to remain indoors, keeping doors and windows closed and limiting physical activity.

WINDBLOWN DUST ADVISORY: high winds may result in blowing dust in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties leading to potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher air quality levels: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/SAGegj4Bup — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) February 2, 2022

Winds had already picked up in many places in Southern California by Tuesday night. A weather station in Santa Barbara County’s Montecito Hills recorded speeds up to 68 mph. Gusts near the Magic Mountain Truck Trail in Los Angeles County reached 61 mph.

As the latest Santa Ana begins, check out the latest wind reports at the following link. Montecito Hills RAWS already gusted to 68 mph. https://t.co/tM72O99bgs#LAwind #LAwind #CAwx #SantaAnaWinds — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2022

Winds will likely remain strong through Thursday morning, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station.

Friday “also looks windy,” he said, and there could be additional advisories, “but I don’t think it’s going to be quite as strong.”

Temperatures are expected to remain cool before warming to above-normal temperatures over the weekend, weather officials said.

Though often associated with warm, dry air, Santa Anas can shuttle in cold air from inland areas.

Cold air blowing from the east will drive down temperatures over the next few days, affecting inland areas more than the coast, Sweet said.