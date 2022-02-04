2 suspects remain at large after shooting that wounded Pomona police officer

Authorities continued to search Friday for two people involved in a shootout that left a third suspect and a Pomona police officer injured the night before.

The officer was driving through an alley around 7:15 p.m. near the 300 block of Orchid Lane in Pomona when he came across three people, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The officer went to make contact with the individuals and one of the individuals immediately opened fire on the officer, striking him in the right leg,” deputies said. “The officer was able to return fire and struck the suspect who fired upon him, twice in the upper torso.”

All three suspects fled on foot, but police found a man who they believe shot the officer, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released into custody. A semiautomatic handgun was also recovered.

Advertisement

The injured suspect was identified only as a man in his 30s, deputies said.

A search for the two other suspects was ongoing Friday night, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Additional information about shooting and investigation was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who want to leave an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.