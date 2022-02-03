Advertisement
Suspect arrested after Pomona police officer is shot in the leg

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A person suspected of shooting a Pomona police officer in the leg Thursday night is in custody, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of Angela and Chanslor streets, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is “expected to be OK,” police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

