Suspect arrested after Pomona police officer is shot in the leg

A person suspected of shooting a Pomona police officer in the leg Thursday night is in custody, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the area of Angela and Chanslor streets, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is “expected to be OK,” police said.

we can confirm 1 suspect in custody. This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/NiOCDLunR0 — Pomona PD (@PomonaPD) February 4, 2022

Further information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.