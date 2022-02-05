Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Healdsburg, Calif.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday 11 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 11 miles from Clearlake, 15 miles from Windsor, 19 miles from Santa Rosa and 28 miles from Rohnert Park.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 0.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.