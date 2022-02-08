Patients who accused UCLA doctor of sexual abuse to share $243.6-million settlement

The University of California system on Tuesday agreed to pay $243.6 million to settle a lawsuit by more than 200 women who alleged they were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist.

The settlement announced Tuesday covers former patients who have sued over the conduct of Dr. James Heaps from 1983 to 2019. It comes on top of a $73-million class-action settlement involving more than 5,000 patients the doctor saw. Tuesday’s settlement doesn’t cover more than 300 patients who are continuing to sue. Heaps is also facing criminal charges.

The settlement, which amounts to $1.2 million for each alleged victim, is comparable to a settlement USC struck last year that paid out $852 million to more than 700 women who accused USC gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse, said John Manly, one of the lead plaintiff’s lawyers, in confirming the settlement.

“This historic settlement allows these brave women to achieve their litigation goals of accountability and compensation, paving the path for their continued healing,” Manly said. “What this says is when two of the largest hospitals in our county both have long-term sexual predators practicing medicine there is a problem in the systems. What my clients hope is UCLA and entire UC dramatically change their policies to address the issues here.”

Advertisement

Heaps currently faces 20 felony counts, including sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person involving several female patients, and faces more than 67 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer has said that Heaps maintains he acted in an appropriate manner.

The deal struck in mediation, Manly said.

In a statement announcing the settlement, UCLA denounced the doctor, saying, “The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to the University’s values. Our first and highest obligation will always be to the communities we serve, and we hope this settlement is one step toward providing healing and closure for the plaintiffs involved. We admire the courage of the plaintiffs in coming forward and appreciate plaintiffs’ counsel’s commitment to resolving the claims.”