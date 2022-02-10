At least 2 homes burn in brush fire near Whittier

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a brush fire near Whittier that had reportedly burned at least two homes.

The Sycamore fire near the 4800 block of Cinco View Drive was at least seven acres around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters face hot and dry conditions as they battle the blaze.

More than 200 firefighters were on scene, and a second alarm was called. At least one home was engulfed in flames, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said that her office is in contact with authorities and that evacuations may be needed.

An L.A. County Fire helicopter makes a drop of water on a brush fire in Whittier on Thursday. (Raul Roa)

Earlier in the day, unseasonable heat wave and gusty Santa Ana winds fueled a brush fire that forced thousands of people to flee an affluent Orange County coastal community on Thursday, stoking fears that dangerous blazes could become more common in dry winter months.

The Emerald Fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the wilderness area between Laguna Beach and the community of Emerald Bay near Coast Highway. Thick clouds of smoke blanketed the entire beachside town as residents from Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, two exclusive gated communities with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, packed up their cars and fled in the dark.

“We no longer have a fire season. We have a fire year,” Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said. “This is supposed to be the middle of winter and we’re anticipating 80- to 90-degree weather. Even though the hillsides are green it doesn’t take but low humidity and wind to cause fires to occur.”

“If this is any sign of what’s to come throughout the rest of the winter and spring we’re in for a long year,” he added.

February is traditionally the wettest month in California, but has not brought any rain to the region so far, said Samantha Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

This story is developing and will be updated.