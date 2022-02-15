Advertisement
California

Woman fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy near Lancaster

A map of the Antelope Valley shows where a woman was fatally shot by an L.A. County sheriff's deputy near Lancaster
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A woman was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening in an unincorporated area near Lancaster, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 25300 block of Abacus Avenue, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in an alert.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

Department officials declined to provide additional information Tuesday night.

Times staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

