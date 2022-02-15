Woman fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy near Lancaster

A woman was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening in an unincorporated area near Lancaster, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 25300 block of Abacus Avenue, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in an alert.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

Department officials declined to provide additional information Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.