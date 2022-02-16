Fans’ wild DIY fashions at the parade score big points too

The Rams Super Bowl parade Wednesday was many things. A celebration. A block party. A civic bonding sessions.

But it was also a DIY fashion show.

Gee Enzel

This unique Rams shirt was made by an LA native who goes by the nickname Gee Enzel, seen wearing it here at the Super Bowl parade.

“Even you stopped,” he said, laughing. “I got this hoodie from New York and got this fur and put it together. … It’s a one of a kind.” pic.twitter.com/AuR63hkiX4 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) February 16, 2022

One of the many unique pieces of Rams gear at the parade Wednesday was a faux-fur-lined sweatshirt made and worn by an L.A. native who asked to be referred to by his nickname, Gee Enzel.

With a gold-embossed Rams logo and brown fur-like material affixed to the front pocket and hood via heat transfer, the red top has turned many heads and started many conversations, Enzel said.

“Even you stopped,” he said, laughing. “I got this hoodie from New York and got this fur and put it together. You can’t get this out here. It’s a one of a kind.”

Latasha Bracks

Latasha Bracks is handing Twizzlers out to the littlest Super Bowl parade attendees.

A Watts parent of 6, she says she’s here is to support the Rams and spread love:

“I love the Rams so I came out for the parade and to make the kids happy because they’re here with their parents.” pic.twitter.com/IdfhteouOm — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) February 16, 2022

Latasha Bracks stood outside Banc of California Stadium in head-to-toe royal blue and gold Rams gear Wednesday afternoon, handing Twizzlers out to the littlest attendees of the Super Bowl parade.

A Watts parent of six, including a son who was killed three years ago at age 19, she said her goal is to spread positivity while supporting her hometown team.

“I love the Rams so I came out for the parade and to make the kids happy because they’re here with their parents,” she said.

Dashawn Hall

Dashawn Hall said he knew he had to buy the Rams blazer he wore to the Super Bowl parade when he spotted it on a mall rack:

“I said ‘I gotta get this,’ … A lot of people have been stopping me … They like the whole ‘fit, especially with the throwback Marshall Faulk jersey.” pic.twitter.com/8bmebJw9b2 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) February 16, 2022

Dashawn Hall said he knew he had to buy the Rams blazer when he spotted it on the rack at a sporting goods shop at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

“When I seen this jacket, I said, ‘I gotta get this. It’s dope,’” said the 31-year-old from Long Beach.

And he’s glad he did because it was a huge hit at Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade.

“A lot of people have been stopping me,” he said. “They like the whole ‘fit, especially with the throwback Marshall Faulk jersey.”

