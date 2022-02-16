Live updates: Rams set to celebrate Super Bowl win at L.A. parade

Whose house? ‘Rams House’ will replace iconic Hollywood sign lettering
The Hollywood sign will look a little different this week following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
A temporary installation will transform the iconic sign to read “Rams House,” Mayor Eric Garcetti announced after the game. It will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.
Plaschke: Los Angeles, you’ve got another champion. Make room for the Rams
Amid the blaring of blue and gold horns, on a super-sized Sunday fit for an ascension, the Los Angeles sports heavens just got a little more crowded.
Make room for the Rams.
Move over, Lakers. Back up, Dodgers. Everybody clear space for the oldest of friends, the newest of heroes, the prodigal sons turned Super Bowl champions.
Six years after returning to Los Angeles with helmet in hand, the Rams raised those helmets to the sky Sunday with a 23-20 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.