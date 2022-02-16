Share
Live
California

Live updates: Rams set to celebrate Super Bowl win at L.A. parade

Share
Sean McVay celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy in front of his players as confetti falls.
Rams coach Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy after guiding L.A. to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Follow along as Los Angeles honors the Rams for their first Super Bowl win in L.A. The parade will go through the Exposition Park area and end with a rally outside the Coliseum.

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s what you need to know

Whose house? ‘Rams House’ will replace iconic Hollywood sign lettering

By Hayley Smith

The Hollywood sign will look a little different this week following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

A temporary installation will transform the iconic sign to read “Rams House,” Mayor Eric Garcetti announced after the game. It will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.

Read more >>>

Share

Plaschke: Los Angeles, you’ve got another champion. Make room for the Rams

By Bill Plaschke

Amid the blaring of blue and gold horns, on a super-sized Sunday fit for an ascension, the Los Angeles sports heavens just got a little more crowded.

Make room for the Rams.

Move over, Lakers. Back up, Dodgers. Everybody clear space for the oldest of friends, the newest of heroes, the prodigal sons turned Super Bowl champions.

Six years after returning to Los Angeles with helmet in hand, the Rams raised those helmets to the sky Sunday with a 23-20 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Read more >>>

Share