California

Wildfire east of Bishop in Owens Valley grows to 2,800 acres, evacuations remain in place

An aerial view of the Airport fire burning east of Bishop in the Owens Valley on Wednesday.
(California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
By Nathan Solis
Gregory Yee
A wind-driven wildfire burning east of Bishop in the Owens Valley has grown to 2,800 acres, and an evacuation order for the remote community of Big Pine remains in place, officials said Thursday.

The Airport fire continued to burn south overnight and is expected to be fanned by steady winds of about 10-15 mph out of the northwest on Thursday, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Emergency officials closed Highway 168 east of Highway 395, north of Big Pine as the fire continues to burn toward the community.

Dozens of structures are threatened, but there have been no reports of homes destroyed or damaged, officials said. There have also been no reports of injuries.

The fire remains 0% contained after flaring up Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport, according to CalFire. By 5:30 p.m., authorities ordered evacuations for areas of Big Pine east of Highway 395, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation center was set up at the Bishop Senior Center on Spruce Street.

Authorities on Wednesday closed East Line Street, Airport Road, Poleta Road, Warm Springs Road and Collins Road, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. UC White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

Approximately 150 structures are threatened by the fire and 432 personnel were battling the blaze as of Thursday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Driven by wind, the Airport fire was the largest of three wildfires to have broken out so far in 2022, according to Cal Fire statistics.

The Emerald fire, which ignited in Laguna Beach on Feb. 9, burned 154 acres amid unseasonable heat and Santa Ana winds. The Colorado fire started on Jan. 21 in Big Sur and burned 687 acres after high winds blew embers from a pile-burning operation onto nearby brush.

By this time last year, Cal Fire had recorded 10 wildfires, but none burned more than 700 acres.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

