Train evacuated in San Diego County after rider flashes weapon

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a train passenger in Solana Beach after the man allegedly threatened train staff with a pellet gun that at first appeared to be a real firearm, authorities said.

The incident began around noon Friday on a North County Transit District Coaster train when a passenger began shouting profanities at other passengers, including children, according to Sgt. Thomas Byrne from the sheriff’s north coastal station.

When train staff approached the man to try to defuse the situation, he placed his hand on the grip of what appeared to be a handgun concealed in his waistband, Byrne said in a news release. The employees retreated and began evacuating the train at the Solana Beach Coaster station.

With the train stopped at the transit center, deputies boarded the train and took the armed man into custody, Byrne said. That’s when deputies learned the weapon was an airsoft pellet gun.

Advertisement

Deputies arrested the man, a 27-year-old San Diego resident, on suspicion of making a criminal threat. Jail records showed he was booked Friday afternoon into the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

#NCTDAlert: The southbound COASTER 632 is delayed up to 45 minutes out of Solana Beach due to police activity. BREEZE bus bridges will be dispatched for passengers. We will update this feed with more information. pic.twitter.com/1I4YpPo2o7 — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) February 18, 2022

Train service in the area, which was delayed earlier in the day for a fatal crash in Carlsbad, was affected for about an hour, authorities said. Normal train service resumed about 1 p.m., according to Byrne.