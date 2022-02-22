Advertisement
California

Los Angeles firefighters battling major fire at downtown warehouse

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles firefighters were battling a large structure fire at a downtown warehouse Tuesday night.

The blaze was reported at 8:40 p.m. at 1120 South Main St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Preliminary reports indicated heavy smoke coming from the building, which is made up of a two-story section in the front and a single story in the rear.

As of 9:30 p.m., 170 firefighters were on scene in the ongoing offensive, and the building’s rear portion was “heavily involved in fire,” according to the department.

“This incident remains at LAFD major emergency status with no injuries reported,” the department said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

