L.A. County bars, offices, gyms can drop mask rules with COVID vaccine verification

Individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to shed their masks in certain indoor settings in Los Angeles County starting later this week, health officials said Wednesday.

The revised rules, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, will make masking optional indoors at establishments, businesses or venues that screen the vaccination status of their visitors or patrons, according to a statement from the county Department of Public Health.

Existing L.A. County regulations require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges. Far broader rules are in place within the city of L.A., covering additional indoor retail businesses and venues including restaurants, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, coffee shops, gyms, museums, bowling alleys and performance venues.

However, it appears the indoor masking exception isn’t limited just to those spaces. According to the county, establishments that want to allow fully vaccinated customers to go maskless indoors can do so — as long as they verify that all customers are either fully vaccinated or have recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Unvaccinated individuals would still need to wear masks indoors. That rule is in place statewide. And places without vaccine verification will remain subject to the county’s standing indoor mask mandate, which applies to all residents regardless of vaccination status.

“As transmission drops and there is less virus circulating, some tools may afford significant protections against the very worst risks associated with COVID,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Because vaccines are one of these tools, with lower rates of hospital admissions and COVID hospitalizations, it is appropriate in settings verifying vaccination or negative test status that we transition to strongly recommending masking instead of requiring masking.”

L.A. County is one of only a few jurisdictions in which universal indoor masking is mandatory. The vast majority of California is aligned with rules issued at the state level — which, as of last week, no longer require vaccinated individuals to mask up in indoor public places.

While the county is decidedly on the downswing of a massive surge fueled by the hyper-infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Ferrer has said transmission remains too high to completely rescind the indoor masking requirement.

The county will instead do so when it reaches “moderate transmission” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That would mean recording fewer than 730 new coronavirus cases a day over a weekly period.

The county’s current case rate remains almost four times higher than that. However, given how rapidly transmission is waning, Ferrer has said she thinks the region could be positioned to relax the rule by mid- to late March.