Advertisement
Share
California

What are L.A. County’s new vaccine verification rules? Here’s what you need to know

A security officer checks a COVID-19 vaccination record.
Security officer Don McClaren checks for proof of vaccination status from customers before they can enter the bar inside Permanent Records Roadhouse on July 30 in Los Angeles.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
Share

Wallet? Check. Driver’s license? Check. Vaccine card? Better grab that too.

When the clock strikes midnight, residents throughout Los Angeles County will have to show proof they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at select indoor businesses. Doing so, officials say, will better protect the populace by limiting attendance at venues generally considered to present a higher risk of coronavirus transmission.

Once the rules officially take effect, L.A. County will become the latest — though far from only — jurisdiction to mandate such documentation as a precondition of entering certain settings.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Bennett Erickson, left, general manager at Sunset Beer checks proof of vaccination for Anthony Trapanese, middle, and Caitlin Forst, right, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles County required to show proof of vaccination before entering. The report will consider whether a mandate should require one dose or full vaccination to enter certain locations, and whether the policy should apply to all indoor public spaces or certain nonessential businesses and events. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County plans to require proof of vaccination at indoor bars, nightclubs, breweries, wineries

A new health order will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges in Los Angeles County.

Advertisement

The additional requirements come as the county finds itself in a sort of pandemic no-man’s land.

Although there are continued signs that the worst of the recent Delta wave might be over, officials say continued vigilance will be vital to help stave off a potential new surge as temperatures fall and residents travel and gather for the fall and winter holiday season.

Here’s what you need to know:

What are the rules?

L.A. County’s health order requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges.

Patrons and employees will need to show they have had at least one vaccine dose by Thursday and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 4.

“So for those that are frequenting those establishments, and you’re not yet vaccinated, you need to get started now so that you will have your second dose in time to meet that Nov. 4 deadline,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines entail two doses, administered weeks apart. The other available vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, requires only one shot.

First year student Karla Pulgarin focused at The Los Angeles Community College campus

California

California is shaking off the worst of the Delta variant surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by half from the summer peak, as California continues to steadily shake off the worst of the Delta surge.

County health officials also strongly recommend, but do not require, vaccination verification at indoor portions of restaurants.

Such screening is not necessary for outdoor areas. The requirement does not apply to children under 12, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

When does this happen?

The vaccine verification requirement goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

What documentation do I need?

Affected individuals can show their physical vaccination card, a photo of it or a digital record — such as those provided by the state through its online portal at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov, or that L.A. County offers through its partner, Healthvana.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Security officer Don McClaren checks for proof of vaccination status from customers before they can enter the bar inside Permanent Records Roadhouse on Friday, July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

California

Going somewhere that requires proof of vaccination? Here’s what you should know

Around L.A., some businesses are asking for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter. Here’s what you need to know about vaccination records.

What else is in the order?

Participants and workers at outdoor “mega events” — those with more than 10,000 attendees — also will need to provide proof of vaccination or show they have recently tested negative for the coronavirus, starting Thursday.

That requirement will apply to sizable single-day events, such as concerts, fairs and sporting contests, but also could come into play at large county theme parks such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

A similar vaccine-or-test rule is already in place for indoor events of at least 1,000 people.

Along with the same vaccine records outlined above, attendees also can show test results either as a printed document from the administrator or laboratory, or as an email or text message displayed on a phone.

Dibs, a pug and animal actor at Universal Studios Hollywood,

California

Universal Studios, Six Flags are requiring COVID vaccines or tests: How it will work

The new requirement, outlined in an L.A. County health order, starts Oct. 7 and will be in effect during the busy weeks leading up to Halloween.

Those records need to include a person’s name, type of test performed and the negative result. Tests must have been performed within 72 hours prior to entry.

Children under 12 are not required to show documentation of a negative coronavirus test.

Where do these rules apply?

The county health order applies everywhere except Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments.

However, both of those cities have already said they will align their local rules with the county’s.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Security officer Don McClaren checks for proof of vaccination status from customers before they can enter the bar inside Permanent Records Roadhouse on Friday, July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. to require proof of COVID vaccination at indoor restaurants, salons, other venues

Customers must present proof of vaccination to enter indoor businesses in Los Angeles starting Nov. 4 under an ordinance approved by the City Council.

What about elsewhere?

Cities can opt to impose local regulations that go beyond what the county has outlined.

Notably, the L.A. City Council on Wednesday approved a new ordinance that’s far more expansive — requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, and many other indoor venues.

“These new rules will encourage more people to get the shot, and make businesses safer for workers and customers — so that we can save more lives, better protect the vulnerable and make our communities even safer as we fight this pandemic,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement