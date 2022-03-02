Fast-moving wildfire grows to 400 acres in Cleveland National Forest

A fast-moving wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Cleveland National Forest and sent a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles across Southern California.

The blaze was first reported at 10 acres around 12:20 p.m. near the Holy Jim Trail in the 460,000-acre national forest northeast of San Diego.

By 2 p.m., the fire had swelled to 400 acres with no containment, the Cleveland National Forest announced on Twitter. Additional resources were being requested.

#JimFire update; fire is 60-acres, moderate rate of spread. Additional resources have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/PFBjb8yz1Y — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

The Orange County Fire Authority, which was assisting with the blaze, said it was not a threat to Orange County.

“This is a good reminder for everyone to do their part and help prevent brush fires,” the fire authority said on Twitter.

Multiple users on social media posted photos of the smoke column towering into a powder blue sky.

Calls to the U.S. Forest Service were not immediately returned.