Man and his dog are killed in eight-car wreck in Los Alamitos

A man and his yellow Labrador retriever were killed and three other people were injured Thursday evening in an eight-car wreck in Los Alamitos, authorities said.

The Los Alamitos Police Department said an initial crash took place near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Los Alamitos Boulevard at 6:15 p.m.

Robert Acosta, a Los Alamitos police spokesperson, said the man and his dog were in a midsize SUV and were declared dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Two people trapped in their cars were freed and taken to trauma centers in stable condition. A fourth person was treated at the scene and released.

Acosta said it was not yet clear how many cars were involved in the initial crash. Six vehicles sustained severe damage, he said, while two others were “fender-benders.”

The total number of people involved in the crash was unclear, he said.

Acosta said investigators had just begun their work, adding that it was too early to specify potential causes for the wreck.