California

Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Jacqueline Avant

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant.
Jacqueline Avant and her husband, music legend Clarence Avant, in 2020.
(Mark Von Holden / Invision)
By James QueallyStaff Writer 
The man accused of killing Jacqueline Avant in her Beverly Hills home last year pleaded guilty to murder and weapons charges on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said Aariel Maynor, 30, broke into Avant’s Trousdale Estates home with an AR-15 rifle one night in December and opened fire, fatally wounding the prominent philanthropist. He also shot at her security guard, prosecutors said.

“This crime continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement.

Maynor pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of burglary. He faces more than 100 years in prison when he is sentenced this month, Gascón said.

BEVERLY HILLS CA DECEMBER 2, 2021 - Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook announces the arrest of Aariel Maynor in connection with the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, during an apparent break-in at the couple's Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Maynor was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday following an unrelated burglary in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the city of Los Angeles, committed about an hour after Avant's shooting, according to Chief Stainbrook. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Avant, 81, was shot three times after her assailant broke a sliding glass door with what is believed to be a rock, law enforcement sources told The Times last year.

Her husband, music producer Clarence Avant, was home at the time but did not see the shooting, police said. He told investigators that he heard an argument before the gunfire began.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts and the district attorney’s office.

