Where to find the cheapest gas in Southern California

As gas prices continue to rise, Americans’ pocketbooks are being pinched every time they fill up their tanks.

With ongoing supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts predict months of rising prices ahead.

Here’s where to buy some of the cheapest gas in Southern California, according to the latest prices on GasBuddy. Cash prices are listed when offered.

Los Angeles County

Rocket Oil , 1701 W. Anaheim St. in Long Beach ($4.79 a gallon)

, 1701 W. Anaheim St. in Long Beach ($4.79 a gallon) Costco , 2200 E. Willow St. in Signal Hill ($4.89)

, 2200 E. Willow St. in Signal Hill ($4.89) 76 , 790 W. Holt Ave. in Pomona ($4.91)

, 790 W. Holt Ave. in Pomona ($4.91) Mobil , 350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. in Diamond Bar ($4.93)

, 350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. in Diamond Bar ($4.93) Sam’s Club, 1399 Artesia Blvd. in Gardena ($4.94)

Ventura County

Arco , 2124 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura ($4.69)

, 2124 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura ($4.69) Alliance , 5803 E. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley ($5.17)

, 5803 E. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley ($5.17) Joe’s Gas and Smog , 1720 S. Oxnard Blvd. in Oxnard ($5.09)

, 1720 S. Oxnard Blvd. in Oxnard ($5.09) Wendy’s Fuel , 848 N. Wendy Drive in Newbury Park ($5.19)

, 848 N. Wendy Drive in Newbury Park ($5.19) Alliance, 3050 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. in Thousand Oaks ($5.19)

Orange County

Sam’s Club , 603 S. Placentia Ave. in Fullerton ($4.94)

, 603 S. Placentia Ave. in Fullerton ($4.94) Mobil , 8471 Walker St. in La Palma ($4.99)

, 8471 Walker St. in La Palma ($4.99) Arco , 23921 Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo ($4.99)

, 23921 Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo ($4.99) Costco , 5401 Katella Ave. in Cypress ($4.99)

, 5401 Katella Ave. in Cypress ($4.99) Costco, 17900 Newhope St. in Fountain Valley ($5.03)

Riverside County

Valley Auto , 58581 CA-371 in Anza ($4.84)

, 58581 CA-371 in Anza ($4.84) Gas & Go , 8790 Mission Blvd. in Riverside ($4.89)

, 8790 Mission Blvd. in Riverside ($4.89) Mobil , 1580 W. 6th St. in Corona ($4.89)



, 1580 W. 6th St. in Corona ($4.89) Morongo Travel Center , 49020 Seminole Drive in Cabazon ($4.95)

, 49020 Seminole Drive in Cabazon ($4.95) Sam’s Club, 34220 Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert ($4.96)

San Bernardino County

Sam’s Club , 951 N. Milliken Ave. in Ontario ($4.89)

, 951 N. Milliken Ave. in Ontario ($4.89) Marine Palms , 1090 Del Valle Road in Twentynine Palms ($4.89)

, 1090 Del Valle Road in Twentynine Palms ($4.89) Costco , 9404 Central Ave. in Montclair ($4.95)

, 9404 Central Ave. in Montclair ($4.95) Sam’s Club , 1055 Harriman Place in San Bernardino ($4.99)

, 1055 Harriman Place in San Bernardino ($4.99) Michael’s Market & Gas, 11424 Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto ($4.99)

To find the cheapest gas near you, try searching your location on GasBuddy, Geico or Google Maps.