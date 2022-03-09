Advertisement
California

Where to find the cheapest gas in Southern California

Mike Delgado pumps gas into his 2007 Swift 124 motorcycle at the Chevron gas station in Orange.
Mike Delgado pumps gas into his 2007 Swift 124 motorcycle at the Chevron gas station in Orange. Delgado paid $13.04 for 2.196 gallons of premium gasoline.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
As gas prices continue to rise, Americans’ pocketbooks are being pinched every time they fill up their tanks.

With ongoing supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts predict months of rising prices ahead.

Here’s where to buy some of the cheapest gas in Southern California, according to the latest prices on GasBuddy. Cash prices are listed when offered.

Los Angeles County

  • Rocket Oil, 1701 W. Anaheim St. in Long Beach ($4.79 a gallon)
  • Costco, 2200 E. Willow St. in Signal Hill ($4.89)
  • 76, 790 W. Holt Ave. in Pomona ($4.91)
  • Mobil, 350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. in Diamond Bar ($4.93)
  • Sam’s Club, 1399 Artesia Blvd. in Gardena ($4.94)

Ventura County

  • Arco, 2124 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura ($4.69)
  • Alliance, 5803 E. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley ($5.17)
  • Joe’s Gas and Smog, 1720 S. Oxnard Blvd. in Oxnard ($5.09)
  • Wendy’s Fuel, 848 N. Wendy Drive in Newbury Park ($5.19)
  • Alliance, 3050 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. in Thousand Oaks ($5.19)
Orange County

  • Sam’s Club, 603 S. Placentia Ave. in Fullerton ($4.94)
  • Mobil, 8471 Walker St. in La Palma ($4.99)
  • Arco, 23921 Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo ($4.99)
  • Costco, 5401 Katella Ave. in Cypress ($4.99)
  • Costco, 17900 Newhope St. in Fountain Valley ($5.03)

Riverside County

  • Valley Auto, 58581 CA-371 in Anza ($4.84)
  • Gas & Go, 8790 Mission Blvd. in Riverside ($4.89)
  • Mobil, 1580 W. 6th St. in Corona ($4.89)
  • Morongo Travel Center, 49020 Seminole Drive in Cabazon ($4.95)
  • Sam’s Club, 34220 Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert ($4.96)

San Bernardino County

  • Sam’s Club, 951 N. Milliken Ave. in Ontario ($4.89)
  • Marine Palms, 1090 Del Valle Road in Twentynine Palms ($4.89)
  • Costco, 9404 Central Ave. in Montclair ($4.95)
  • Sam’s Club, 1055 Harriman Place in San Bernardino ($4.99)
  • Michael’s Market & Gas, 11424 Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto ($4.99)

To find the cheapest gas near you, try searching your location on GasBuddy, Geico or Google Maps.

California
Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

