Man fatally shot at Northridge apartment, police say

A man was shot and killed early Friday at a San Fernando Valley apartment blocks from the Cal State Northridge campus, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 18400 block of Dearborn Street, police said. At the scene, they found a man, who they described as being in his 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

A witness told police the man had come to meet him at his apartment, which he shared with the suspect, a 26-year-old man, authorities said.

After an argument, the suspect became angry and shot the man, police said. He fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities have not released the name of the dead man or the suspect.