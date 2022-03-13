Magnitude 4.1 earthquake felt in Monterey County

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Sunday at 1:51 p.m. Pacific time 11 miles from Soledad, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 17 miles from Greenfield, 18 miles from Hollister, 22 miles from Salinas and 24 miles from King City.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.8 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.