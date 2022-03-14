San Bernardino County firefighters battle 80-acre blaze outside Victorville

Firefighters from at least seven agencies are battling a brush fire outside Victorville that began Monday afternoon.

Dubbed the Heritage fire, the blaze was initially reported in the 14700 block of Heritage Way as 3 acres in “medium-heavy fuels” with a moderate rate of spread and no threats to structures, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

A second alarm was requested, the agency stated around 1:17 p.m.

As of shortly before 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 80 acres and was 0% contained, firefighters said.

Firefighters from agencies in Victorville, Apple Valley, Loma Linda, Chino Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and Fort Irwin also responded to fight the fire, which was threatening 20 structures, San Bernardino County firefighters said.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.