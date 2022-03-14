Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County firefighters battle 80-acre blaze outside Victorville

A map shows the location of the Heritage fire burning north of Victorville
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters from at least seven agencies are battling a brush fire outside Victorville that began Monday afternoon.

Dubbed the Heritage fire, the blaze was initially reported in the 14700 block of Heritage Way as 3 acres in “medium-heavy fuels” with a moderate rate of spread and no threats to structures, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

A second alarm was requested, the agency stated around 1:17 p.m.

As of shortly before 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 80 acres and was 0% contained, firefighters said.

Firefighters from agencies in Victorville, Apple Valley, Loma Linda, Chino Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and Fort Irwin also responded to fight the fire, which was threatening 20 structures, San Bernardino County firefighters said.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

