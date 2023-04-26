Southern California’s first wildfire of season burns 130 acres in San Bernardino forest

The Nob fire burns near Lytle Creek in the San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday afternoon.

A wildfire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest grew quickly past 100 acres Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Nob fire, the first wildfire of the season in Southern California, was reported at 7 to 8 acres at 11:45 a.m. and took only about an hour to spread to 130, officials said.

Because of its location deep in the forest, between Wrightwood and Lytle Creek, the fire is not a threat to any surrounding communities, said Eric Sherwin, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The agency is not yet assisting with fire control because of its limited threat, Sherwin said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest, which is responding to the fire, did not immediately respond to questions.

“It sounds like it’s burning up into the snowpack, so that will put this thing to bed pretty quickly,” Sherwin said.

He noted that this is the first wildfire of the year, though the timing is typical.

“This is pretty common for us in this part of the year,” he said. “We will get big grass fires that run hundreds of acres … and then they burn out.

“Fingers crossed, theoretically, that’s what happens [today],” Sherwin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sherwin said, adding that reports that the fire grew out of a controlled burn were not true.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District issued a smoke advisory Wednesday, explaining any smoke in the city was from the Nob fire.