California

Man in 80s detained after wife found dead in Mission Viejo home

A police SUV parked outside a suburban home with yellow crime scene tape.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies respond to the 28000 block of Via Arriaga in Mission Viejo regarding a dead woman in her 80s inside a home Tuesday.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department detained a man in his 80s after his wife was found dead in a Mission Viejo home Tuesday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 1 p.m. to the home in the 28000 block of Via Arriaga regarding a dead woman in her 80s, the department said in a Twitter post.

The home is located in Casta Del Sol, a gated 55-and-over community, sheriff’s officials said.

“Deputies arrived and determined the circumstances of the woman’s death are suspicious,” the department said.

The woman’s husband was detained, and the incident is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Sheriff’s Department said it did not believe there was a threat to public safety.

Additional details were not available Tuesday evening.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

