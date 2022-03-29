Police search for man who attacked woman at her Inglewood home

Inglewood police say they are searching for a man who reportedly attacked a woman at her front door as she came home from work early Monday.

The woman said she opened the door to her home on Regent Street in west Inglewood before 1:30 a.m. when she felt something strike the back of her head. Someone then began to pull her backward, according to the Inglewood Police Department. The woman grabbed an unidentified object by her door frame and used it to hit the assailant several times. The attacker, described as a Black man in his late 40s to 50s, took the object from the woman and swung it at her, police said.

The woman then grabbed another object to hit the man and called 911 on her phone, which is when he ran away.

Police say the man is light in complexion, medium build and has a salt-and-pepper short afro, with full sideburns that meet a scraggly beard. He wore a long-sleeved black and green plaid shirt. The woman said his breath had a strong odor of alcohol.

The woman was bruised but declined any medical treatment, according to police. The suspect may have received a head injury from being hit. There was no clear motive to the attack, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at (310) 412-5246. They can also call the 24-hour anonymous tip line at “888-41-CRIME” (888-412-7463).