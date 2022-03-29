Riverside ambulance worker arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage patient

A Riverside ambulance employee was arrested Friday on suspicion that he sexually assaulted a teenage patient, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Jason Anderson, 22, from Wildomar, is an employee of American Medical Response (AMR) transportation company. Investigators say while Anderson was working in the ambulance he sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from a teenage girl. The victim was a patient being transported for a medical call, according to Sgt. Frank Tiburzio.

A spokesperson for American Medical Response said they are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s department investigation.

“We were informed of an alleged incident involving an AMR Riverside employee. Following an internal investigation of the allegations, the incident was reported to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for further review,” the company said in a statement. “The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place.”

Advertisement

Anderson was booked into jail for sexual assault-related charges with a minor on Friday and is being held on $75,000 bail.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward and are encouraged to contact investigator Wesley Martinelli at (951) 696-3006.