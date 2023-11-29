Advertisement
California

On-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged sexual assault of inmate

Century Regional Detention Facility in Los Angeles
An inmate inside Century Regional Detention Facility in Los Angeles heads towards her upstairs cell on Monday, October 2, 2017.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
An on-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested this week for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an inmate at the women’s jail in Lynwood, authorities said Wednesday.

The investigation into 27-year-old Jonathan Tejada Paredes began Tuesday, when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials learned of a sexual assault allegation involving a woman incarcerated at the Century Regional Detention Facility.

Detectives opened an investigation and arrested Paredes a day later, the department said. The department did not offer additional details about what happened and it was not immediately clear whether Paredes had retained an attorney.

Officials said he was booked in at a sheriff’s station around 1 p.m. and his bail set at $100,000.

